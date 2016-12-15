Fitzgerald has 25 in Temple's win over No. 17 DePaul women

Feyonda Fitzgerald scored 25 points and Temple defeated No. 17 DePaul 84-74 on Thursday night.
Alliya Butts added 20 points and six assists and Donnaizha Fountain 13 points, 13 rebounds and five assists. Ruth Sherrill added 11 rebounds.
The Owls (6-3) shot better from the arc, 11 of 25 for 44 percent, than overall (40.9), made 19 of 23 free throws and had a 51-37 rebounding average.
The Blue Demons (6-4) made only 3 of 26 3-point attempts and made it to the line for only 11 free throws making seven. Jessica January led DePaul with 21 points. Amarah Coleman added 18 and Jacqui Grant 12.
DePaul led 35-34 at halftime before Temple went up 55-50 after three quarters and led the rest of the way, leading by 15 with 5:25 remaining.
DePaul's other three losses came the teams currently ranked 1-3 (Connecticut, Notre Dame and Baylor).
