Spurs win away again, top Suns 107-92

Kawhi Leonard had 18 points and 10 rebounds, and Pau Gasol added 18 points and nine boards to lead the San Antonio Spurs to a 107-92 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Thursday night.
The Spurs (21-5) withstood the Suns' attempt to push the tempo after San Antonio had played Wednesday and held Phoenix to 40 percent shooting. They improved to an NBA-best 14-1 on the road.
San Antonio took a 10-point lead early in the third quarter, but the Suns wouldn't go away until the fourth. Leandro Barbosa flipped in a finger roll and was fouled with 10:08 to play in the game, and the Suns' 77-76 lead was their first since midway through the second quarter.
The Spurs responded with an 11-0 run to take control of the game for good.
Devin Booker's 17 points led the Suns, who missed a chance to win consecutive games for only the second time this season.
The Suns led by as many as seven points in the first quarter, only to have the Spurs go on an 11-2 run and be up 23-20 going into the second.
Phoenix took a 39-33 lead on Tyson Chandler's dunk with 4:44 to go in the first half, but the Spurs scored 18 of the final 22 points of the half. Two came from a steal and dunk by Leonard and his 3-pointer with 39.5 seconds left.
The Spurs led 51-43 at halftime, their largest lead of the first 24 minutes.
TIP-INS
Spurs: The Spurs moved to 6-1 in the second of back-to-back games this season. ... F LaMarcus Aldridge returned to the starting lineup after being rested Wednesday night and had a rough first half of shooting, but finished with 14 points.
Suns: F T.J. Warren missed his 13th straight game due to a head injury ... F Alex Len missed his second straight with a right hip bruise. ... The Suns recalled G Tyler Ulis, F-C Alan Williams and F Derrick Jones Jr. from Northern Arizona of the D-League. Ulis and Williams got major minutes Wednesday night in a one-game stint with Northern Arizona, then were brought back to the Suns.
IN MEMORY OF SAGER
Both teams' coaches expressed sorrow regarding the passing of longtime NBA reporter Craig Sager, for whom a moment of silence was observed in the arena before tipoff.
San Antonio's Gregg Popovich spoke only of Sager for about 2 minutes before the game. Phoenix's Earl Watson said it was his and many other players' dream to be interviewed by Sager.
"Every genius is never afraid of being exactly who they are. And he was a genius at his job, a genius at everything that he's done," Watson said. "He stayed true to himself and we all embraced him."
Booker wore a brightly colored Sager tribute T-shirt during warmups.
KNIGHT TAKES TWO HITS
Suns G Brandon Knight absorbed two hard fouls on consecutive possessions in the third quarter. He took a forearm from Manu Ginobili, then was knocked off-balance and fell to the court with a thud when Patty Mills yanked his arm going up for a layup. Knight remained in the game and shot free throws after both fouls were reviewed and ruled common fouls, to the dismay of the home crowd.
UP NEXT
Spurs: Host New Orleans on Sunday night before a three-game trip.
Suns: At Oklahoma City on Saturday.
