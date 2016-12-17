Senators snap three-game skid with 3-1 win over Devils

Derick Brassard scored the go-ahead goal early in the second period, Mike Condon stopped 29 shots and the Ottawa Senators beat the New Jersey Devils 3-1 on Saturday night to snap a season-high three-game losing streak.
Bobby Ryan scored in the first period and Zack Smith added an empty-netter for the Senators.
John Moore scored and Keith Kinkaid finished with 28 saves for the Devils, who have lost five straight.
Ottawa went up 2-1 at 1:14 of the second period when Brassard tipped a shot by Zack Smith past Kinkaid. That goal was changed after originally being credited to Smith.
The Devils nearly tied the game a few minutes later when Taylor Hall beat Condon with a shot from the slot, but after hitting the post the puck was swept away by Dion Phaneuf.
Condon made a great save in the final minute before Smith scored into an empty net with 14 seconds to go.
For about 30 seconds midway through the third period the Devils controlled the puck in the Ottawa zone while Senators defenseman Mark Borowiecki stumbled and fell about five times after losing his skate blade.
The referees finally blew the play dead, allowing Borowiecki to make his way to the bench and get his skate repaired.
The Senators got the game's first goal four minutes in thanks to a little leg work from Smith. Chris Kelly took a shot that was redirected by the knee of Ryan in front of Kinkaid.
Kelly was originally credited with the goal but following further review it was changed to Ryan.
The Devils tied the game just shy of the 11-minute mark of the first period when Moore beat Condon with a point shot. Mike Cammalleri picked up the assist on the goal, giving him his 600th NHL point.
NOTES: Ben Harpur, Craig Anderson and Mike Hoffman were the scratches for the Senators, while Beau Bennett, PA Parenteau and Pavel Zacha were scratches for the Devils ... F Casey Bailey, acquired along with defenseman Dion Phaneuf last season, made his Senators debut Saturday. ... F Jean Gabriel Pageau played his 200th NHL game, all with the Senators.
UP NEXT
Devils: At the New York Rangers on Sunday night.
Senators: At the New York Islanders on Sunday night.
