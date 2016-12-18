McDavid scores in shootout to lift Oilers over Lightning 3-2

Connor McDavid and the Oilers came out winners in an overtime game for the first time in a while.
McDavid scored the decisive goal in the shootout and Edmonton beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-2 on Saturday night.
Milan Lucic and Leon Draisaitl scored in regulation for the Oilers, who had won two of three since dropping four straight, including two OT losses and a shootout defeat.
"There are some areas that we need to improve on, but it is a win," coach Todd McLellan said. "It's a comeback win. We've been on the other end of those lately, so it is nice to come back and tie one up in the third period and win in a shootout instead of being on the other end."
Cam Talbot made 31 saves for the Oilers and then turned away Brian Boyle in the third round of the shootout to end it.
Ben Bishop stopped 30 shots, and Jonathan Drouin and Tyler Johnson had goals for the Lightning. Tampa Bay has lost two in a row and five of six.
"It's better. It's not where we want it to be, but still, I think tonight's a great step in the right direction," Drouin said.
Edmonton outshot the Lightning 11-5 in the scoreless first period, but Tampa Bay had the best chance midway through the opening frame when Talbot stopped a short-handed breakaway by Alex Killorn.
The Oilers took a 1-0 lead four minutes into the second on the power play. Draisaitl made a long pass through to Lucic, who rifled his ninth of the season past Bishop.
The Lightning tied the game on a power play with 1:01 to play in the second when Drouin's shot through a ton of traffic hit Talbot and trickled into the Edmonton net.
Tampa Bay took a 2-1 lead 2:35 into the third period as Cory Conacher threaded a pass through to Johnson on a 2-on-1, and he beat Talbot for his ninth of the season.
Edmonton tied it again with 13 minutes left on another power play when Draisaitl deflected a shot past Bishop for his 14th.
"The penalty kill, we've got to step up as players," Bishop said. "Enough is enough here. We've got to have more passion to kill these penalties because it's starting to get almost embarrassing."
NOTES: It was the first of two regular season meetings between the teams this season. The Lightning swept the series last season. ... Tampa Bay is still struggling through injuries to top players, with the likes of center Steven Stamkos (knee) and forwards Ryan Callahan (lower body), Ondrej Palat (undisclosed) and Nikita Kucherov (lower body) still unavailable to play. ... Oilers defenseman Andrej Sekera played his 600th career NHL game on Saturday.
UP NEXT
Lightning: Return home to face Detroit on Tuesday night.
Oilers: Start a three-game trip Monday night in St. Louis.
