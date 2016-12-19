Jets sign Randell Johnson from Rams' practice squad

The New York Jets have signed linebacker Randell Johnson from the Los Angeles Rams' practice squad.
The team also announced Monday that it has waived linebacker Arthur Brown.
Johnson was a seventh-round draft pick by Buffalo in 2014 out of Florida Atlantic. He had seven tackles and two fumble recoveries in 15 games with the Bills over two seasons.
Johnson was among Buffalo's final cuts before this season, and was signed to the Rams' practice squad in November.
Brown played in two games with the Jets after being claimed off waivers from Jacksonville earlier this month.
Comments