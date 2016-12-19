Power outage delays Troy-Wyoming game

Troy's Jeremy Hollimon was shooting the lights out on a 7-0 run and the Trojans had tied Wyoming at 13 when the lights went out in the Arena-Auditorium, prompting a game delay.
A citywide power outage in Laramie hit at 7:20 Mountain time and was restored an hour and 15 minutes later. According to Mountain West Conference rules, the game would have been postponed if power wasn't restored within two hours.
Hollimon hit three straight jumpers and a free throw when the venue went dim.
It's the second game of the Continental Tires Las Vegas Classic and the final campus site game of the tournament.
