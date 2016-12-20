Sumner has 14, No. 17 Xavier beats Eastern Washington 85-56

Edmond Sumner scored 12 of his 14 points while No. 17 Xavier took control in the first half, and the Musketeers picked up their third straight win, 85-56 over Eastern Washington on Tuesday night.
After a sluggish start, the Musketeers (10-2) took control with a 35-8 run. Trevon Bluiett added 16 points, and Xavier had five players score in double figures. Sumner finished with a career-high nine assists and no turnovers.
Jacob Wiley had 16 points for Eastern Washington (8-4), which trailed by as many as 29 points.
Eastern Washington made eight of its first 13 shots — including two 3s by Felix Von Hofe — against Xavier's sluggish defense for a 22-11 lead. That's when Xavier turned it on, finishing the half on a 35-8 surge. Kaiser Gates hit three of Xavier's seven 3s during the spurt and finished with a season-high 12 points.
Gates, a sophomore forward, had knee surgery before the start of the season and missed the first five games. He's struggled to get back in form, making only 4 of 17 from behind the arc before Tuesday night.
BIG PICTURE
Eastern Washington: The Eagles are 1-24 all-time against ranked teams, including losses this season to Texas and Xavier. Their only win over a ranked team was 68-67 over No. 10 Saint Joseph's on Nov. 15, 2001.
Xavier: Sumner has been hampered lately by a finger injury, but showed no problems handling the ball. He made all of his four shots in the first half — two from beyond the arc — and two free throws.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
After consecutive road losses to Baylor and Colorado dropped them out of the Top 10, the Musketeers have stabilized with their three straight wins.
UP NEXT
Eastern Washington goes to Colorado on Thursday for the third of four straight road games. The Eagles finish their trip at Idaho on Dec. 30.
Xavier opens Big East play against Providence at the Cintas Center on Dec. 28.
