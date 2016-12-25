Titans sputter, lose Mariota, fall to inspired Jaguars 38-17

11:06 Cooper on HB2: 'Today, the legislature had the chance to do the right thing for NC and they failed' Pause

3:06 What the heck is going on in the NC Legislature?

4:39 Exclusive interview with Roy Cooper on HB2

2:46 J.R. Clewell at Holy Angels

1:11 Live From The Double Door Inn Trailer

1:02 Christmas Eve Lovefeast and Candlelight service

3:36 Son Rae Carruth once wanted dead is making progress in physical therapy

1:42 Retirement center residents share Christmas memories

1:08 Chiquitha Lloyd talks about the importance of diversity