Jackson, Browns emotional after getting season's first win

11:06 Cooper on HB2: 'Today, the legislature had the chance to do the right thing for NC and they failed' Pause

1:42 Cam Newton's numbers are down, why?

3:06 What the heck is going on in the NC Legislature?

4:39 Exclusive interview with Roy Cooper on HB2

1:11 Live From The Double Door Inn Trailer

2:46 J.R. Clewell at Holy Angels

1:02 Christmas Eve Lovefeast and Candlelight service

0:23 Weddington Warriors are 3AA champions

3:27 HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law