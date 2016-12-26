Mkhitaryan scores stunning goal as United beats Sunderland

0:52 Shoppers seek sales at area malls Pause

1:11 Live From The Double Door Inn Trailer

11:06 Cooper on HB2: 'Today, the legislature had the chance to do the right thing for NC and they failed'

2:18 Governor McCrory concedes race to Roy Cooper

4:39 Exclusive interview with Roy Cooper on HB2

3:06 What the heck is going on in the NC Legislature?

3:36 Son Rae Carruth once wanted dead is making progress in physical therapy

5:49 Fayetteville police rescue woman and child from car trapped in flood waters live on Facebook

0:41 What's next for Eastland Mall