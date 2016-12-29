Sports

December 29, 2016 11:26 PM

Weisbrod has 19 points as Lamar drubs NAIA Huston-Tillotson

BEAUMONT, Texas

Colton Weisbrod had 19 points and 10 rebounds as Lamar drubbed NAIA Huston-Tillotson 91-63 on Thursday night.

Lamar (8-5), which has won three straight and four of its last five, will open Southland Conference play at Central Arkansas on Monday.

Weisbrod hit 8 of 9 field goal attempts and Josh Nzeakor was 8 of 11 from the floor for 17 points. Joey Frenchwood made 6 of 8 field goal attempts to total 12 points while dishing out nine assists.

Lamar was 36 of 62 (58.1 percent) from the floor. The Cardinals also drilled 8 of 20 from long range while limiting Huston-Tillotson to 4-of-15 shooting from distance.

The Cardinals, who held a 47-37 halftime advantage, opened the second period with a 25-4 run and coasted to the win.

Vernest Dotson had 13 points and Jalen Norwood added 12 to lead the Rams.

