Reserve Tanner Krebs sparks Saint Mary's victory

Jock Landale scored 14 points and Tanner Krebs added 12 to help No. 20 Saint Mary's beat San Diego 72-60 on Saturday night.
Krebs, a redshirt freshman from the Australian island of Tasmania, made all four of his 3-point shots for the Gaels (12-1, 2-0 WCC), who won their sixth straight game. Freshman Jordan Ford equaled his career-best with 12 points.
Brett Bailey scored 19 points to lead the Toreros (7-7, 0-2).
Down 9-2 less than 5 minutes into the game, the Gaels crept back, finally taking the lead for good at 22-19 on a 3-pointer by Krebs with 6:55 left in the first half.
Krebs shot 3-for-3 from the 3-point arc in the half and his nine points keyed an 18-point first-half contribution by the Gaels' bench. Reserves shot 7-for-8 in the half while the starters were just 5-for-18 and totaled 15 points.
BIG PICTURE
San Diego: The five-game win streak the Toreros brought into WCC play is in the rear-view mirror now. At 0-2 in conference play, if San Diego has designs on bettering its 4-14 WCC mark of a year ago, now is the time to make a move.
Saint Mary's: The Gaels' season is about to become a bit more challenging. After chewing up a series of mostly overmatched opponents so far, they are home against BYU — a perennial top-3 WCC finisher — on Thursday, then play three in a row on the road, including at early-season surprise San Francisco and conference favorite Gonzaga.
UP NEXT
San Diego returns home to face Pacific (6-9, 0-2) next Thursday. The teams split two games last season and Pacific holds a 4-3 series lead since joining the WCC in 2013-14. The Tigers lost 81-61 to No. 7 Gonzaga at home on Saturday.
Saint Mary's faces BYU at home next Thursday. The Cougars (11-4, 2-0) beat Loyola Marymount 81-76 on Saturday in their first true road game of the season. Saint Mary's and BYU have split four games the past two seasons, each holding serve at home
