NBA Capsules

0:45 Cam Newton makes young fan's wish come true Pause

2:03 Steve Smith hosts annual Lace Up Son Family 5K

1:43 Cam Newton following loss to Atlanta

1:53 Who's left Panthers QB Cam Newton starstruck?

4:15 Roy Cooper sworn in as NC governor minutes after midnight

5:49 Fayetteville police rescue woman and child from car trapped in flood waters live on Facebook

0:45 New Year's Eve in uptown Charlotte

3:36 Son Rae Carruth once wanted dead is making progress in physical therapy

1:23 Curry Laksa at Co Charlotte