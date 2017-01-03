Washington state denies sublease for coal export terminal

1:29 Panthers' Dave Gettleman on disappointing 2016 season Pause

2:03 Steve Smith hosts annual Lace Up Son Family 5K

1:09 Landmarks Commission steps in to save Barnhardt House

1:11 Live From The Double Door Inn Trailer

5:49 Fayetteville police rescue woman and child from car trapped in flood waters live on Facebook

4:15 Roy Cooper sworn in as NC governor minutes after midnight

1:26 Lumberton residents use canoes and kayaks to check on properties, pets

1:16 Food pantries expect more needy

1:45 Should 16- and 17-year-olds be in solitary confinement?