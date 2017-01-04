Oft-injured Florida LB Anzalone leaving early to turn pro

1:29 Panthers' Dave Gettleman on disappointing 2016 season Pause

1:00 Cam Newton after season-ending loss: I need a rest, time away

2:03 Steve Smith hosts annual Lace Up Son Family 5K

0:33 Cam Newton: It was 'baffling' that Kelvin Benjamin didn't get more touches

0:45 Cam Newton makes young fan's wish come true

2:12 Snowy forecast from WBTV First Alert Weather

0:38 CMPD continues investigation of teen shooting death

1:11 Live From The Double Door Inn Trailer

4:15 Roy Cooper sworn in as NC governor minutes after midnight