Skinner, Ryan lift Hurricanes over Blues 4-2

Jeff Skinner put Carolina ahead in the third period and Derek Ryan scored twice, helping the Hurricanes beat the St. Louis Blues 4-2 on Thursday night.
Skinner scored a power-play goal with 6:08 remaining to make it 3-2, and then Ryan added an empty-netter for his second of the game with 1:19 left.
Jay McClement also scored for Carolina, which ended a two-game losing streak. Cam Ward made 21 saves.
Joel Edmundson and Vladimir Tarasenko scored for St. Louis, which was coming off a 4-1 win over Chicago in the Winter Classic on Monday. Jake Allen made 25 saves but lost to Carolina for the first time in four starts.
