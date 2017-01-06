The latest jersey retirement for former Broughton star ‘Pistol Pete’ Maravich

The Atlanta Hawks will be the latest team to retire the jersey of the late Pete Maravich, the hall of famer and former Broughton High and LSU star whose NCAA scoring records may never be broken. A date has not been set for the ceremony.
LSU (No. 23), Broughton (No. 23, though he also wore No. 20 while playing for the Capitals), the New Orleans Pelicans (No. 7) and Utah Jazz (No. 7) have all retired his numbers previously. “Pistol Pete” wore No. 44 in Atlanta. Maravich played with the Jazz when they were in New Orleans, so both present-day franchises honor him.
Maravich was the No. 3 pick in the 1970 NBA Draft. He averaged 24.3 points and 5.6 assists per game for the Hawks in five seasons. He spent the next five and a half with the Jazz and ended his career with the Boston Celtics.
He was a five-time NBA All-Star and two-time NBA first teamer who was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 1987. He died of a heart attack at age 40 in 1988.
In three seasons at LSU – freshmen were not allowed to play varsity in those days – Maravich scored an NCAA record 3,667 points and averaged 44.2 per game.
He played two seasons at Broughton and scored more than 1,000 points, averaging 32 per game his senior year.
Comments