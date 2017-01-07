Rookie Bertans' 21 points lead Spurs over Hornets, 102-85

Davis Bertans scored a season-high 21 points to help the San Antonio Spurs overcome a sluggish start and beat the Charlotte Hornets 102-85 on Saturday night.
San Antonio has won nine straight at home and 13 of 15 overall.
Kawhi Leonard added 19 points and LaMarcus Aldridge had 15 points and 11 rebounds, but Bertans ignited the Spurs.
San Antonio is 13-0 when Bertans scores a point and he was 4 for 5 on 3-pointers in leading the Spurs in scoring for the first time this season.
San Antonio needed the rookie's energy in the second half to counter Kemba Walker. The Hornets point guard had 18 points, shooting 4 for 5 from 3-point range.
