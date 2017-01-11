Sports

January 11, 2017 9:43 PM

Clemons has 20-plus for 13th time this season, Campbell wins

The Associated Press
BOILING SPRINGS, N.C.

Chris Clemons made four 3-pointers and scored 28 points for his 13th 20-plus game this season, Shane Whitfield added 19 points, and Campbell beat Gardner-Webb 76-60 on Wednesday night.

Gardner-Webb pull within 10 points but Clemons hit a deep 3-pointer and followed his own miss for a 69-54 lead with 4:42 to play.

Clemons, who leads the Big South with 23.3 points per game, scored 17 first-half points on 6-of-9 shooting to help Campbell to its highest-scoring first half of the season, 50-32. The Camels shot 61 percent from the floor in the opening 20 minutes.

Kyre' Hamer had nine points, six rebounds and four assists for Campbell (10-7, 3-2), which finished at 50 percent shooting overall.

Jamaal Robateau led Gardner-Webb (9-9, 2-3) with 14 points and Tyrell Nelson had 11 points and eight rebounds. The Bulldogs were just 2 of 16 from distance, 18 of 31 from the stripe and shot 35.1 percent overall.

Related content

Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Carl Edwards steps away from racing

View more video

Sports Videos