Facey scores 23 to lead UConn over Temple 73-59

Kentan Facey scored a career-high 23 points and pulled down 10 rebounds to lead UConn to its second straight conference win, 73-59 over Temple on Wednesday night.
The 6-foot-10 senior hit nine of his 11 shots for the Huskies (7-9, 2-3 American). Amida Brimah added 13 points and had six of UConn's nine blocked shots. Guard Jalen Adams scored 11 points, pulled down seven rebounds and had 12 assists.
Shizz Alston Jr. had 13 points to lead Temple (10-8, 1-4).
The Huskies led by 11 at halftime and a jumper by Facey stretched that to 45-28 early in the second half.
Temple was able to cut that back to single digits, before UConn stretched it back out. An alley-oop from Adams to Brimah pushed the lead back to 16 at 67-51 with 4 ½ minutes remaining and that deficit was too much for Temple to overcome.
