Raptors hand Nets ninth straight loss, 132-113

DeMar DeRozan scored 28 points, Kyle Lowry added 20 and the Toronto Raptors handed the Brooklyn Nets their ninth straight loss with a 132-113 victory on Friday night.
DeMarre Carroll had 18 points and 11 rebounds, while Jonas Valanciunas added 14 points and 10 rebounds as the Raptors beat the Nets for the sixth consecutive time. The six straight wins matched Toronto's longest winning streak over the Nets, established between Jan. 28, 2009, and Dec. 17, 2010.
The 132 points represented Toronto's biggest offensive outburst of the season.
Bojan Bogdanovic had 23 points and Brook Lopez added 20, but it wasn't enough to stop the Nets, with an NBA-worst 8-31 record, from falling to their 16th straight road loss. They are 1-18 on the road, with the lone victory Nov. 12 in Phoenix.
Comments