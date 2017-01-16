NHL Capsules

1:45 Grayson Allen says one game 'indefinite suspension' was Krzyzewski's decision Pause

2:05 NC State's BeeJay Anya: We are making a lot of mental errors

5:56 NC State's Mark Gottfried: It's embarrassing

1:52 Duke's Jeff Capel cites lack of poise and too many points in the paint by Louisville for loss.

2:08 Steve Wilks hired as Panthers defensive coordinator

1:05 Save Our Health Care Rally

0:47 CityLYNX Gold line extension and development coming to Elizabeth Avenue

3:36 Son Rae Carruth once wanted dead is making progress in physical therapy

2:00 PRP and stem cell therapy gains popularity in Charlotte