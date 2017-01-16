Sports

January 16, 2017

Kendley hits 4 3s, scores 21; Morgan St beats NC A&T 82-53

Tiwian Kendley had 21 points, including four 3-pointers, Kyle Thomas scored 17 points and Morgan State beat North Carolina A&T 82-53 on Monday night.

David Syfax added 13 points, Alex Ennis scored eight with 11 rebounds and Martez Cameron had a career-high 12 assists for Morgan State (7-10, 4-0 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). The Bears have won four in a row after losing eight of their previous nine.

Antonio Gillespie hit two 3s and Thomas scored five points during a 14-2 run that made it 19-7 with 12 minutes left in the half. Donte Watson's dunk cut N.C. A&T's deficit to nine about a minute later, but Kendley answered with a 3-pointer and Morgan State led by double figures the rest of the way.

The Bears took a 42-29 lead into the break, shot 64 percent (16 of 25) in the second half and allowed their fewest points in a game this season.

Aaron Scales had 14 points and Amari Hamilton scored 11 for the Aggies (1-17, 0-5). N.C. A&T has 17 in a row, the longest active losing streak in Division I.

