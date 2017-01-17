Samuelson's career-high 34 lead No. 1 UConn past Tulsa 98-58

3:00 White House describes 'stark difference' between Snowden and Manning cases Pause

5:49 Fayetteville police rescue woman and child from car trapped in flood waters live on Facebook

1:00 Wyatt just wants attention and prayers

2:08 Steve Wilks hired as Panthers defensive coordinator

0:47 CityLYNX Gold line extension and development coming to Elizabeth Avenue

2:52 Dan DiMicco is Trump trade adviser

1:42 Sen. Thom Tillis at the Republican National Convention

0:13 NC Governor Pat McCrory and Senator Thom Tillis dab

0:21 Citizen’s Facebook video of erratic driver leads to DWI arrest.