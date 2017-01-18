Hinostroza rallies Blackhawks to 6-4 win over Avalanche

5:49 Fayetteville police rescue woman and child from car trapped in flood waters live on Facebook Pause

1:00 Wyatt just wants attention and prayers

0:47 CityLYNX Gold line extension and development coming to Elizabeth Avenue

0:23 Weddington Warriors are 3AA champions

0:21 Citizen’s Facebook video of erratic driver leads to DWI arrest.

3:00 White House describes 'stark difference' between Snowden and Manning cases

2:08 Steve Wilks hired as Panthers defensive coordinator

1:05 Save Our Health Care Rally

2:52 Dan DiMicco is Trump trade adviser