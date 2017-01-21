Biathlon body clears 22 Russians, investigating 7 others

1:22 Mermaids swim in Charlotte pool Pause

0:50 Women's March on Charlotte

1:55 DC official: Estimated turnout for Women's March in D.C. at 500,000

2:11 Thousands take part in Women's March on London

1:05 Womens March on Charlotte

1:48 Pro First Amendment Flash Mob

0:38 Crowds of women arrive for Women's March on Washington

0:29 Franklin Graham: Rain at inauguration a 'sign of God's blessing'

0:21 Citizen’s Facebook video of erratic driver leads to DWI arrest.