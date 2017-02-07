Lavar Batts celebrates 2K point with a dunk

Concord Robinson Lavar Batts scored his 2,000th point on a reverse dunk Tuesday night
lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

Football

Super Bowl 51: Players to Watch

All eyes will be on superstars like Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones during Super Bowl 51. However, they aren't the only ones poised to make a big impact in Houston. Here are other key players to watch Sunday.

Sports Videos