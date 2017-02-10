Sports

February 10, 2017 11:44 PM

Seaborn's 3-pointer helps Monmouth extend win streak to 11

The Associated Press
NEW YORK

Micah Seaborn hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:27 to go and Monmouth rallied to beat Manhattan 62-58 on Friday night to extend the Hawks' school-record winning streak to 11 games.

The Hawks (21-5, 13-2) increased their Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference lead to 3½ games over idle Iona (9-5), winning for the first time on Manhattan's court after five losses, and giving coach King Rice his 100th career win.

Seaborn's 3-pointer capped a 9-0 run to give the Hawks their first lead since the 4:13 mark of the first half. The Jaspers (9-17, 4-11) could only manage a free throw after Monmouth's run, missing three 3-pointers.

Seaborn finished with 10 points, Je'lon Hornbeak 15 and Chris Brady 10 points with nine rebounds.

Manhattan's Zavier Turner scored 27 points, going over 1,000 in his career. Zane Waterman collected 15 rebounds.

Neither team reached 32 percent shooting with the Jaspers making only 3 of 35 from the arc, all three by Turner.

