Durant leads Warriors to win in return to Oklahoma City

2:17 NC State's Dorn: We just stopped competing Pause

2:13 NC State's Smith: I really believe we can be a great team, I still do

5:38 NC State's Gottfried: I am not going to lay down

0:57 CMPD video: Police chief responds to immigration enforcement concerns

1:25 Epiphany Lutheran Church Chocolate Festival

1:06 Cupid's Undie Run

4:14 Every American is vulnerable to the health impacts of climate change, federal report finds

1:13 Hornets coach Steve Clifford on Miles Plumlee trade

1:19 Butler Bulldogs 52, Independence Patriots 48