Burrows sparks Canucks' 4-2 win over Sabres

2:22 Levine Museum exhibit seeks understanding of protests Pause

0:57 CMPD video: Police chief responds to immigration enforcement concerns

5:49 Fayetteville police rescue woman and child from car trapped in flood waters live on Facebook

4:14 Every American is vulnerable to the health impacts of climate change, federal report finds

0:27 CMS teacher greets students with specialized handshakes

1:19 Butler Bulldogs 52, Independence Patriots 48

0:51 Marvin Williams: Charlotte Hornets still headed to playoffs

2:49 Police identify suspect in 2013 fatal stabbing

2:27 Jenna Greenwood shows how she shops for Shipt