Takanashi backs up WCup series win with another victory

1:40 Harry Jones discusses the power of prayer in his battle with cancer Pause

1:28 Fear among Charlotte's immigrants

2:43 Tax reassessment: A boon for Trump National Golf Club and a loss for North Carolina county

0:55 Immigrants protest ICE arrests

5:38 UNC's Roy Williams: 'My job is to try to win'

8:05 NC State's Gottfried: Everything that happens is my responsibility

1:04 Statesville Avenue developments

0:57 CMPD video: Police chief responds to immigration enforcement concerns

2:04 Protesters, supporters clash at President Donald Trump protest in Tampa