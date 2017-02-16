Tennis star follows through with 'Super Bowl Twitter date.' So will there be another?

It should come as no surprise that a date won via a bet on Twitter would be chronicled on social media.
On Wednesday night, John Goehrke, a 20-year-old marketing major at the University of Missouri, had his very publicized date with tennis star Genie Bouchard. Goehrke had seen Bouchard tweet about a Falcons win during Super Bowl LI and asked if she would agree to a date if the Patriots rallied to win. She said yes.
New England won, and Bouchard went ahead with the date.
Just met my 'Super Bowl Twitter Date' John On our way to the @BrooklynNets game! @punslayintwoods pic.twitter.com/DHRgY46smd— Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) February 16, 2017
February 15, 2017
The night out included taking in a Brooklyn Nets basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks*, and it seems that Bouchard paid for Goehrke’s flight and hotel room.
*How could Bouchard not know that Mizzou was playing Alabama on Wednesday?
February 16, 2017
@geniebouchard pic.twitter.com/IJi6dJhuxm— #vamosgeniefed (@teamgeniebr) February 16, 2017
The happy couple even took part a television interview while at the Nets game.
.@YESNetwork interviews #Mizzou student @punslayintwoods and pro tennis player @geniebouchard during their date. pic.twitter.com/DgeSrydFhi— Mark Kim (@MarkJKim_) February 16, 2017
Apparently, Goehrke was happy with how the night was progressing.
Hey @BrooklynNets @barclayscenter pic.twitter.com/4F5t3wN0fE— Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) February 16, 2017
We you sitting courtside with your Twitter date! Thanks for coming out to the game! https://t.co/o2T0xMwxwQ— Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) February 16, 2017
February 16, 2017
On Thursday morning, Bouchard tweeted another photo from the previous night.
Last night... pic.twitter.com/Vu3DYgYSBh— Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) February 16, 2017
UPDATE: The two hit it off. After leaving the game, TMZ was on hand to ask for more details about the night. Bouchard said she’d go on another date with Goehrke.
Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff
