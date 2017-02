CAS says Nesta Carter has appealed against doping ban

0:21 CMS students stage walkouts Pause

1:37 Over 1000 march in support of immigrants

2:10 How is a blade born in N.C.? Find out, with A. Sharpe knife

1:28 Fear among Charlotte's immigrants

0:23 More than 1000 march in support of immigrants

1:10 Twilight takeoffs

1:17 White House: Updates to immigration ban to allow permanent residents into U.S. without waiver

0:28 Student video of South Meck High School protest

1:25 Lisette Baumgardner discusses contractor damage to her home