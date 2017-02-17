Ferguson, Matthews lead UIC over Detroit 74-69

0:21 CMS students stage walkouts Pause

0:23 More than 1000 march in support of immigrants

2:15 Becoming a U.S. citizen: What you need to know

0:51 Charlotte expanding light rail service to University City

0:28 Student video of South Meck High School protest

2:10 How is a blade born in N.C.? Find out, with A. Sharpe knife

1:28 Fear among Charlotte's immigrants

0:47 Immigration Rally: 'Enough is enough.'

2:09 Your rights when confronted by immigration enforcement officials