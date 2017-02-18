BC-CO--WRE-Colo 2A HS Wrestling Semifinal Results

Team results following Friday's semifinals of the Colorado Class 2A state high school wrestling tournament at the Pepsi Center:
CLASS 2A
Team Scores — 1. Meeker 127.0; 2. John Mall 120.0; 3. Rocky Ford 118.5; 4. Norwood/Nucla 92.0; 5. Hotchkiss 79.0; 6. Paonia 74.0; 7.Soroco 39.0; 8.Limon 36.5; 9. Cedaredge 36.0; 9. Highland 36.0; 9. Peyton 36.0; 12. Sedgwick County-Fleming 35.0; 13. Burlington 34.5; 14. Fowler 33.0; 15. Wray 32.0; 16. Ignacio 31.0; 17. Holly 29.5; 18. Lyons 25.0; 19. Merino 24.0; 20. Hayden 22.0; 20. McClave 22.0; 22.Crowley County 18.0; 23. Manzanola 16.0; 24.Del Norte15.0; 25. Center 14.0; 26. Byers 13.0; 26. Yuma 13.0; 28. Eads 12.0; 29. Stratton 11.0; 30. Mancos 10.5; 31. Baca County 10.0; 32. Dolores 8.0; 32. Ellicott 8.0; 32. Rye 8.0; 35. Kiowa 7.0; 35. West Grand 7.0; 37. Custer County 6.0; 37. Swink 6.0; 37. Wiggins 6.0; 40. Centennial/Sierra Grande 5.0; 40. Dolores Huerta 5.0; 42. Cheyenne Wells 4.0; 43. Calhan 3.0; 43.Las Animas 3.0; 45. Gilpin County 2.0; 46. Akron 1.0; 46. Sanford 1.0; 48. Holyoke 0.0; 48. Miami-Yoder 0.0; 48.Mountain Valley 0.0; 48.North Park 0.0; 48. Simla 0.0
