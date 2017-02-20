South Korea wins 2 golds in short track speed skating

1:55 Appalachian State, East Carolina to play football in Charlotte in 2021 Pause

0:23 More than 1000 march in support of immigrants

1:31 Selma business owner closes shop in solidarity for day without immigrants

2:45 Showcase of Woodcarvings

1:11 Contractors install AT&T Fiber lines

2:30 Daniel Suarez is ready for the biggest race of his life

2:10 How is a blade born in N.C.? Find out, with A. Sharpe knife

0:21 CMS students stage walkouts

2:47 Notre Dame's Brey: 'I think it is a great job'