Gulf not obvious as Arsenal beats 5th-tier Sutton in FA Cup

2:23 Coach John Calipari goes on rant about firing of NC State's Mark Gottfried Pause

1:55 Appalachian State, East Carolina to play football in Charlotte in 2021

0:42 Kevin Olsen talks about what he will bring to Charlotte 49ers

0:16 Kevin Olsen leaves jail

2:10 How is a blade born in N.C.? Find out, with A. Sharpe knife

0:23 More than 1000 march in support of immigrants

2:28 Harry Jones, Sr. funeral

2:45 Showcase of Woodcarvings

3:36 Son Rae Carruth once wanted dead is making progress in physical therapy