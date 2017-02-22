What will you do when you retire Matt

NASCAR driver Danica Patrick was asked by a media member about concussions where she mentioned her own from wrecks on Wednesday. She also spoke of Dale Earnhardt Jr. stepping away from the car last season.
Andy Sharpe began making knives, out of wood, when he was 8 years old. He switched to metal in his teens but took about a 25-year break from the craft. Then he picked up the hammer again and forged ahead in his 40s. Read the story here http://www.charlotteobserver.com/living/travel/article132910214.html