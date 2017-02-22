Sports

February 22, 2017 10:40 PM

Loyola-Chicago's balanced attack downs Drake 80-65

The Associated Press
CHICAGO

Ben Richardson, Milton Doyle, and Aundre Jackson each scored 16 points, and Donte Ingram scored 14 points to go along with 11 rebounds and Loyola of Chicago beat Drake 80-65 on Wednesday.

With a 33-32 lead at halftime, Loyola of Chicago (18-12, 8-9 Missouri Valley) took control after the break on a pair of Doyle 3-pointers. Jackson had a 3-point play and layup and Richardson's layup made it 45-34 with 16:27 remaining.

Reed Timmer made a 3-pointer for Drake (7-22, 5-12) to bring it within 56-47 but that was the last time the Bulldogs would trail by less than double digits. Richardson nailed a 3, and Cameron Satterwhite made two free throws and the Ramblers led 75-53 with 4:55 left.

The Ramblers outrebounded Drake 40-29 and shot 33 for 65 (51 percent) from the floor. Richardson was 6-for-7 shooting including 3 for 3 from 3-point range.

Graham Woodward led Drake with 14 points and Timmer chipped in 13.

Related content

Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

JCSU at the CIAA on Wednesday

View more video

Sports Videos