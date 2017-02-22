Sports

February 22, 2017 10:43 PM

Minnesota beats No. 24 Maryland 89-75 for 6th straight win

By DAVID GINSBURG AP Sports Writer
COLLEGE PARK, Md.

Dupree McBrayer scored 14 of his 18 points in the second half, and Minnesota beat struggling No. 24 Maryland 89-75 on Wednesday night for its sixth straight victory.

The Golden Gophers (21-7, 9-6 Big Ten) are undefeated since losing to Maryland (22-6, 10-5) on Jan. 28. It was Minnesota's third consecutive road win, its longest run in the conference since 1989-90.

Down 53-50, the Gophers got 12 points from McBrayer in a 20-7 run that broke open a game that had gone back and forth to that point.

Nate Mason scored 17 points and Akeem Springs added 16 for Minnesota, which committed only six turnovers — two after halftime.

Maryland standout guard Melo Trimble went 4 for 12 from the field and the Terrapins went 7 for 27 beyond the arc in losing for the fourth time in six games. Backup center Ivan Bender scored a career-high 15 points for Maryland and Trimble and Anthony Cowan each had 11.

Maryland had a three-point lead when freshman Justin Jackson missed a 3-pointer that would have made it 56-50.

McBrayer drilled a 3 on the other end, then added two field goals before Eric Curry scored in the lane to make it 59-53 with 10:47 remaining.

Just when it seemed as if the game was getting away from Maryland, Trimble connected from long range to spark a 7-2 surge that got the Terrapins within a point.

That would be as close as Maryland would get.

A jumper by McBrayer, four straight points by Jordan Murphy and a 3 by McBrayer made it 70-60 with 6:24 remaining.

A first half that featured four ties and four lead changes ended with the Terrapins in front 35-34.

After Maryland used a 10-0 run to take a 21-17 lead, the Gophers rattled off 10 straight points to move back in front. It was 29-23 before a dunk by L.G. Gill ignited another 10-point spree for the Terps.

Bender went 6 for 8 to score 12 points, surpassing his career high of 10. Trimble had five assists to offset his 1-for-7 shooting.

BIG PICTURE

Minnesota: The Golden Gophers' late surge during the regular season shows they just might be a serious threat in the Big Ten Tournament.

Maryland: The Terrapins have run out of steam since getting off to the best start in school history (20-2). This lopsided loss at home is further proof the team is headed in the wrong direction at the wrong time.

UP NEXT

Minnesota: The Gophers host Penn State, looking to even the score after falling to the Nittany Lions 52-50 on Jan. 14.

Maryland: The Terrapins play at home against Iowa, a team they defeated 84-76 on Jan. 19 behind a 20-point performance by Trimble.

