Brooks' 3 leads No. 6 Oregon past Cal 68-65

0:44 What will you do when you retire, Matt Kenseth? Pause

1:24 Is Jimmie Johnson the best NASCAR driver of all time? AJ Allmendinger answers

0:52 Kurt Busch on Danica Patrick

4:17 Enhanced competition format for NASCAR

2:36 Danica Patrick speaks on concussions

1:31 Jimmie Johnson on NASCAR's new points system

0:37 Lincoln University entertains at CIAA Tournament

3:01 Town hall asks Rep. Chaffetz 'what is your line in the sand?' regarding Trump

2:10 How is a blade born in N.C.? Find out, with A. Sharpe knife