South Korea's Choi leads short program at Asian Winter Games

0:37 Lincoln University entertains at CIAA Tournament Pause

5:04 Roy Williams on Tar Heels’ victory over Louisville

0:47 Louisville coach Rick Pitino comments on altercation with North Carolina fan

0:12 Louisville’s Rick Pitino restrained by coaching staff at halftime

0:45 Duke's Coach K on Syracuse game-winning shot: 'the basketball gods do that'

1:53 Raw video: Clemson celebrates national championship

2:29 UNC student mocks Duke's Grayson Allen in trippy parody video

1:24 Is Jimmie Johnson the best NASCAR driver of all time? AJ Allmendinger answers

0:44 What will you do when you retire, Matt Kenseth?