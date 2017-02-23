Sports

English champion Leicester fires manager Ranieri

LEICESTER, England

Leicester has fired Claudio Ranieri, nine months after the Italian coach guided the club to an improbable English Premier League triumph.

Leicester said on Thursday its board "reluctantly feels that a change of leadership, while admittedly painful, is necessary in the club's greatest interest."

Leicester, which won the league at preseason odds of 5,000-1, is a point above the relegation zone after 25 games of a woeful title defense, and hasn't scored in six league games in 2017.

The club is, however, in the last 16 of the Champions League and lost 2-1 to Sevilla in the first leg on Wednesday.

Leicester vice chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha says "we are duty-bound to put the club's long-term interests above all sense of personal sentiment."

