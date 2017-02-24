Lemar hits 8 3-pointers, leads UC Davis by Northridge 96-85

0:50 Women's March on Charlotte Pause

0:33 East Charlotte house fire

2:10 How is a blade born in N.C.? Find out, with A. Sharpe knife

1:24 Is Jimmie Johnson the best NASCAR driver of all time? AJ Allmendinger answers

1:00 JCSU at the CIAA on Wednesday

3:27 HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law

5:04 Roy Williams on Tar Heels’ victory over Louisville

2:08 UNC's Jackson: 'None of these guys on this team are selfish'

1:49 UNC's Justin Jackson on the Tar Heels' fire and intensity in win over State