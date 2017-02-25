Sports

February 25, 2017

Arizona State women put USC away with 4th-quarter run

The Associated Press
TEMPE, Ariz.

Sophie Brunner scored 20 points, added eight rebounds, and Arizona State won its second consecutive game, 69-62 over USC on Friday night.

The Sun Devils will go for three-in-a-row on Sunday in the season finale against No. 15 UCLA before opening the Pac-12 Conference tourney.

Brunner finished 8 of 9 from the field. Quinn Dornstauder added 19 points for Arizona State (18-10, 9-8), which shot 52.2 percent and held a 32-24 advantage on the glass. Forty of the Sun Devils' 46 shots were inside the 3-point arc while USC took 21 3-pointers.

Brunner hit a 3-pointer at the end of the third quarter to break a 46-46 tie. The Trojans (14-14, 5-12) kept it close, but a 14-0 Sun Devils run made it 67-52 and put the game out of reach.

Kristen Simon was the only Trojan in double figures, finishing with 14 points.

