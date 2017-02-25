Providence Day girls win 8th straight state title

NASCAR teams returned to Daytona International Speedway on Thursday ready for practice. Unfortunately the day was marred by rain showers until late afternoon. The window allowed the Camping World Series to hit the track prior to the Can-Am Duel races.
NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr., who will return to Cup racing in Sunday's Daytona 500 after missing 18 races last season with a concussion, said his doctor told him that no two concussions are alike. He also talked about his wife's preference on his beard.
NASCAR driver Kurt Busch talks about teammate Danica Patrick being a student of the game during the Daytona 500 Media Day at Daytona International Speedway on Wednesday. Jeff Siner/The Charlotte Observer