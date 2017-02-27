On point: Guard Deron Williams signs with champion Cavaliers

1:24 Is Jimmie Johnson the best NASCAR driver of all time? AJ Allmendinger answers Pause

1:57 Stars and sunshine for Daytona 500

2:30 Daniel Suarez is ready for the biggest race of his life

1:42 Scenes from Daytona Saturday

1:01 Dale Earnhardt Jr. wedding video

0:47 NASCAR: Jimmie Johnson on new rules package

1:04 Immigration protesters march to city council

0:48 Republic Services

0:23 More than 1000 march in support of immigrants