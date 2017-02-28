Soviet ice hockey great Vladimir Petrov dies at 69

2:11 What you should know from Trump’s first speech to Congress Pause

0:45 Blooming Bradford Pear trees

2:21 A walk through the Old Mecklenburg County Jail

0:48 Republic Services

1:32 Why are reported sexual assaults so high at 2 area colleges?

1:25 Providence Day girls win 8th straight state title

1:33 Time for a new home for Time Out Youth

0:26 NFL hopeful Germone Hopper

3:36 Son Rae Carruth once wanted dead is making progress in physical therapy