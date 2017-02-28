Warriors' Durant hyperextends left knee against Wizards

1:24 Is Jimmie Johnson the best NASCAR driver of all time? AJ Allmendinger answers Pause

0:47 NASCAR: Jimmie Johnson on new rules package

1:57 Stars and sunshine for Daytona 500

0:43 Daytona 500 still on Kyle Busch bucket list

0:50 One last 500 for Michael Waltrip

2:05 Jobs of NASCAR: Meet a NASCAR hauler driver and tour the 'storage space on wheels'

0:25 Puppy love at SouthPark Mall

0:46 Light rail extension opening delayed

0:45 Blooming Bradford Pear trees