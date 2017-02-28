Sports

February 28, 2017 9:37 PM

Big South tourney: Charleston Southern to face Winthrop after win over Longwood

The Associated Press
CHARLESTON, S.C.

Christian Keeling scored 29 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and Charleston Southern held off Longwood's late rally for a 79-74 victory on Tuesday night in the first round of the Big South Championship.

No. 8 Charleston Southern (12-18) travels to face top-seeded Winthrop in a quarterfinal matchup on Thursday. It was the first conference tournament win for the Buccaneers since they beat Campbell in a first-round game on March 5, 2014. Ninth-seeded Longwood (6-24) has lost 16 straight.

Isaiah Walton and Khris Lane scored 24 points apiece to lead the Lancers.

The Lancers used a 17-5 run, capped by Lane's dunk, to pull to 77-74 with 20 seconds to play. Patrick Wallace missed a pair of free throws on the Buccaneer's next possession, but Lane missed a 3-pointer with eight seconds remaining. Wallace, who finished with 10 points, then added two free throws to seal it.

The Buccaneers snapped a two-game losing skid against the Lancers in the past two conference tournaments.

Related content

Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Kurt Busch celebrates Daytona 500 win

View more video

Sports Videos